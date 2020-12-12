Head-To-Head Comparison: Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA) & Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA) and Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.6% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Chester Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Chester Bancorp and Salisbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Salisbury Bancorp 20.21% 9.25% 0.91%

Dividends

Chester Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Salisbury Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Salisbury Bancorp pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Salisbury Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chester Bancorp and Salisbury Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chester Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Salisbury Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Salisbury Bancorp has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.49%. Given Salisbury Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Salisbury Bancorp is more favorable than Chester Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Chester Bancorp has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chester Bancorp and Salisbury Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Salisbury Bancorp $52.66 million 2.07 $11.14 million $3.93 9.78

Salisbury Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chester Bancorp.

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp beats Chester Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chester Bancorp

Chester Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans comprising mortgage, construction, lot, home equity, consumer, and business loans; and reorder check services. It operates two full service offices in Sparta, Illinois; and Perryville, Missouri. Chester Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Chester, Illinois.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account. The company was founded on August 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Lakeville, CT.

