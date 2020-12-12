Head to Head Comparison: C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) and Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) and Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Roadrunner Transportation Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C.H. Robinson Worldwide $15.31 billion 0.83 $576.97 million $4.19 22.24 Roadrunner Transportation Systems $1.85 billion 0.04 -$340.94 million N/A N/A

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

Volatility & Risk

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Roadrunner Transportation Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C.H. Robinson Worldwide 3 9 6 0 2.17 Roadrunner Transportation Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus price target of $92.76, suggesting a potential downside of 0.44%. Given C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe C.H. Robinson Worldwide is more favorable than Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

Profitability

This table compares C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Roadrunner Transportation Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C.H. Robinson Worldwide 2.96% 26.78% 9.44% Roadrunner Transportation Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

C.H. Robinson Worldwide beats Roadrunner Transportation Systems on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services. The company also provides custom broker services; and other logistics services, including fee-based managed, warehousing, small parcel, and other services. It has contractual relationships with approximately 78,000 transportation companies, including motor carriers, railroads, and air and ocean carriers. In addition, the company is involved in buying, selling, and marketing fresh produce, including fresh fruits, vegetables, and other perishable items under the Robinson Fresh name. Further, it provides transportation management services or managed TMS; and other surface transportation services across Europe. The company offers its fresh produce to grocery retailers, restaurants, produce wholesalers, and foodservice distributors through a network of independent produce growers and suppliers. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment. It also provides air and ground expedite services for the transportation of automotive and industrial parts, paper products, and steel, as well as frozen and refrigerated foods, including dairy, poultry and meat, and consumers products, such as foods and beverages. In addition, the company arranges the pickup and delivery of TL freight through its 30 TL service centers in the United States; offers dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload, and logistics and warehouse services; and provides pickup, consolidation, linehaul, deconsolidation, and delivery of LTL shipments in the United States and Canada through 27 LTL service centers and approximately 140 third-party delivery agents. Further, the company provides international air and ocean freight forwarding, customs brokerage, regulatory compliance, project and order management, and retail consolidation services. It operates through a network of independent brokerage agents, direct sales force, company brokers, and commissioned sales representatives. The company offers its services under the Roadrunner and Ascent Global Logistics brands. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

