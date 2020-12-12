HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) Stock Position Lowered by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 745,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,715 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of HD Supply worth $30,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDS. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HD Supply alerts:

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $9,104,148.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HDS shares. Truist downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HD Supply from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

NASDAQ HDS opened at $55.85 on Friday. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.53.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.