HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HONE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised HarborOne Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HarborOne Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.75.

HONE opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $625.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.05 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 1,711.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 111.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

