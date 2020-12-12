Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Hancock Whitney from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $318.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 84.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 42,108 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth about $702,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 27.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 262.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 116,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 84,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 70,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

