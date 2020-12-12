Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s (GUKYF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
GUKYF opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile
