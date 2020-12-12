Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s (GUKYF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GUKYF opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

