GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. operates as a franchised hotel operator. It operates business chain hotels, serviced apartments, shell inns and hostels. The company’s properties include GreenTree Eastern Hotel, GreenTree Inn, GreenTree Alliance Hotel and Vatica Hotel. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is based in Shanghai, China. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from $16.80 to $17.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.55.

NYSE GHG opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.13). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 61,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

