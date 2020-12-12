Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of GPEAF stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

