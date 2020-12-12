Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $27.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $766.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Faheem Hasnain bought 96,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $999,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 102,020 shares of company stock worth $1,053,802 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 13.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,743,000 after buying an additional 254,417 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 27.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 27,906 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 38.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 133.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 99,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

