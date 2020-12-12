Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

GDEN stock opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $509.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.46. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. Equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 182,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 241,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

