Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Get Gold Fields alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GFI. ValuEngine cut shares of Gold Fields from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.25 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.11.

GFI stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97. Gold Fields has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 76.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 139,700 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 91.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 803,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 382,924 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 26.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 555,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after buying an additional 117,317 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $258,000. 34.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gold Fields (GFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.