Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GWRS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Water Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $327.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,453.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 4.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0243 dividend. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 16.3% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 916,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 128,169 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 188.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 40.3% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 69,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

