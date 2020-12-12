Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Global Payments by 20.9% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 65,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Global Payments by 47.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after buying an additional 69,052 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 340.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 32.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 77,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $192.06 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.49 and a 200-day moving average of $177.39. The company has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 114.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $85,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock worth $376,034 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPN. Barclays upped their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist lowered their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.39.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

