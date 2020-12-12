GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GSK. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.4959 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth $1,288,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 80,824 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 509,028 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 143,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 40,935 shares during the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

