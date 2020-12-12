Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GLT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glatfelter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glatfelter from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

NYSE GLT opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Glatfelter has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.26 million, a P/E ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $233.47 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glatfelter will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLT. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Glatfelter by 61.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,839,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after purchasing an additional 703,523 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Glatfelter by 70.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 245,655 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Glatfelter by 20.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 115,466 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Glatfelter by 3.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,856,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 96,496 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Glatfelter by 18.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 533,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 81,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

