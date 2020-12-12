Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GLAD. ValuEngine raised Gladstone Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of GLAD opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. 11.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

