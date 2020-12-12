GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) (CVE:GFG) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) (CVE:GFG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.20. GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) from C$0.70 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The firm has a market cap of C$25.85 million and a P/E ratio of -39.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

GFG Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interests in the Pen gold project covering an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and Dore gold project, which covers an area of approximately 205 square kilometers located in Ontario.

