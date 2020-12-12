German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GABC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. German American Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that German American Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

In related news, Director U Butch Klem bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. Insiders acquired a total of 1,139 shares of company stock valued at $30,871 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

