Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Shares Gap Down to $4.47

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $3.82. Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 9,968 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Genetic Technologies by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

