Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gamida Cell in a report on Sunday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gamida Cell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gamida Cell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.83.

Gamida Cell stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.74.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

