GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Sells $11,317.39 in Stock

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $11,317.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,580.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GBL stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.56. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $19.78.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The closed-end fund reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 89.28% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $61.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBL. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Investors during the third quarter valued at $226,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 185.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 19,003 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 92.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 52.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded GAMCO Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

