Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives $7.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.94.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

In related news, CFO Robyn Hunter sold 28,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $124,611.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 85.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 8.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 24.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBIO opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $236.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%. The company had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

