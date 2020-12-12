Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA cut its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 99.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 615,236 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. CX Institutional grew its stake in Fortive by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,339,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $979,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,420 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,729. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.73.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.16. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

