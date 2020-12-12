Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. Fisker has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $23.63.

Fisker, Inc desigs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

