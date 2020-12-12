FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FGROY. HSBC cut FirstGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FirstGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

FirstGroup stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. FirstGroup has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

