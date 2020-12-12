First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,206 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,672 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 625.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $129.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.65.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.