First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

FCF stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $998.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.10.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.