Financial Comparison: Network-1 Technologies (NYSE:NTIP) and Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) and Network-1 Technologies (NYSE:NTIP) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Franchise Group alerts:

This table compares Franchise Group and Network-1 Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franchise Group 0.94% 12.37% 2.21% Network-1 Technologies -159.42% -6.24% -6.16%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Franchise Group and Network-1 Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franchise Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Network-1 Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franchise Group presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.33%. Given Franchise Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Franchise Group is more favorable than Network-1 Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Franchise Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Network-1 Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of Franchise Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of Network-1 Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Franchise Group has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Network-1 Technologies has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franchise Group and Network-1 Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franchise Group $132.55 million 8.00 -$2.16 million N/A N/A Network-1 Technologies $3.04 million 25.61 -$1.79 million N/A N/A

Network-1 Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Franchise Group.

Dividends

Franchise Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Network-1 Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Franchise Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Network-1 Technologies has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Franchise Group beats Network-1 Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc. operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers. It also operates as a retailer primarily focuses on providing customers with in-store and online access to purchase new, one-of-a kind, out-of-box, discontinued, obsolete, used, reconditioned, overstocked, and scratched and dented products in various merchandise categories, including home appliances, mattresses, furniture, and lawn and garden equipment, at prices that are lower than list prices; and specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products. The company was formerly known as Liberty Tax, Inc., and changed its name to Franchise Group, Inc. in September 2019. Franchise Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 80 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, Machine-to-Machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.