Financial Comparison: China Teletech (OTCMKTS:CNCT) and B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF)

China Teletech (OTCMKTS:CNCT) and B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares China Teletech and B Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Teletech N/A N/A N/A B Communications 5.64% -461.79% 3.08%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for China Teletech and B Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Teletech 0 0 0 0 N/A B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of B Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

China Teletech has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B Communications has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Teletech and B Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Teletech $1.48 billion 0.00 -$230,000.00 N/A N/A B Communications $2.58 billion 0.03 -$247.00 million N/A N/A

China Teletech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than B Communications.

Summary

B Communications beats China Teletech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Teletech

China Teletech Holding, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of lithium-ion polymer batteries, micro batteries, and smart cards. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, online television transmissions, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services. It is also involved in the maintenance and development of communications infrastructures; provision of communications services to other communications providers; and supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises, such as network end point services. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. B Communications Ltd. is a subsidiary of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

