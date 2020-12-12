Financial Analysis: Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) versus BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) and BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Avidbank alerts:

This table compares Avidbank and BNP Paribas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avidbank $54.76 million 1.96 $12.86 million N/A N/A BNP Paribas $49.95 billion 1.31 $9.15 billion $3.48 7.53

BNP Paribas has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank.

Profitability

This table compares Avidbank and BNP Paribas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avidbank 18.45% N/A N/A BNP Paribas 16.37% 6.51% 0.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Avidbank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of BNP Paribas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Avidbank and BNP Paribas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avidbank 0 0 0 0 N/A BNP Paribas 1 1 1 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Avidbank has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNP Paribas has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BNP Paribas beats Avidbank on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its personal lending products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking comprises working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending, such as permanent loans and bridge financing products. The company provides financing solutions, such as structured finance, venture lending, asset-based lending, and sponsor finance. It also offers construction lending products, including land acquisition loans, pre-development loans, construction spec SFD, owner-occupied SFD, condominiums, subdivision, unsecured business lines, real estate bridge loans, and RLOC Â- real estate secured loans. In addition, the company provides various services, such as automated clearing house payments and collections, bill pay, wire transfer, lockbox, merchant, remote deposit capture, ATM/debit cards, credit cards, business courier, cash management, and notary services, as well as online and mobile banking. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Bank Holding Co. and changed its name to Avidbank Holdings, Inc. in August 2011.Avidbank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services. It also provides credit solutions for individuals under the Cetelem, Cofinoga, and Findomestic brands; savings and protection solutions, including insuring individuals, and their personal projects and assets; and asset management, private banking, and real estate services. In addition, the company offers global market services, including investment, hedging, financing, research, and market intellingence across asset classes; security services comprising clearing, custody, and asset and fund services, as well as corporate trust, and market and financing services; and corporate trade and treasury, debt financing, specialized financing, strategic advisory, mergers and acquisition, and equity capital market services for institutional and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Banque Nationale de Paris and changed its name to BNP Paribas SA in May 2000. BNP Paribas SA was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.