Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Fifth Third have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Also, the company has a decent earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two. Focus on execution of strategic efforts might boost the company's efficiency and revenues. Also, rising loans and deposits balance keep the bank well positioned to undertake expansions strategies. Given a solid liquidity position, it is less exposed to credit risk in case of any economic downturn. Involvement in capital deployment activities continues to enhance shareholders' value. However, Fifth Third's persistently rising expenses due to the investments in branch-digitization initiative and margin pressure remain concerns. Also, significant exposure to commercial loans is a headwind.”

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FITB. UBS Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.48.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.