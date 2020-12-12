Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Ferrari worth $17,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 152.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at $116,000. 32.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.70.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $214.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 70.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $127.73 and a 52 week high of $217.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.21 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. Ferrari’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

