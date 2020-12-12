Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FERGY has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Ferguson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

