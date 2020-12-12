Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HSBC raised shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ferguson from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

FERGY opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ferguson has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

