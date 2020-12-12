Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FERGY. Bank of America raised Ferguson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of FERGY opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

