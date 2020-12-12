Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Holdings Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,781 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Federated Hermes worth $35,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $641,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $2,216,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $894,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

In other news, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $163,920.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,065,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 8,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $230,492.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 540,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,313,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,196 shares of company stock worth $1,255,721 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $364.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FHI. BidaskClub upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.