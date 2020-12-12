Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.92.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $185.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.38. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $71.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,711,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 368,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

