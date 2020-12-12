Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.30.

Shares of EXTR opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.70 million. Analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Raj Khanna purchased 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,881.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,048.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 11.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 316.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 601,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 456,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 283.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,120,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,938 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 70.9% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 38,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 13.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 670,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

