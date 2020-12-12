Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $86.34 on Tuesday. Exponent has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $87.74. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.10.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 49.67%.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 4,140 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $299,984.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,564.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 5,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $395,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,746 shares of company stock valued at $14,542,581. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 818.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Exponent during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Exponent by 151.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

