Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ES. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.33.

NYSE ES opened at $85.79 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $691,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 17.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

