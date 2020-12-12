Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CAO Sells $113,949.20 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $113,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $129.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -54.35 and a beta of 0.63. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $76.52 and a one year high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 235.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the third quarter valued at $81,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

