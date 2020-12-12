Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eventbrite from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.63.

NYSE:EB opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $22.90.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.49 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. On average, analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Eventbrite by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

