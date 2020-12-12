Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $174.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $160.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.23.

ETSY stock opened at $170.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.61. Etsy has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $171.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $139,569.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,427.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at $886,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,796 shares of company stock valued at $46,472,864 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Etsy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Etsy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

