Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ERRPF. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ero Copper from $24.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on Ero Copper from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $18.22.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.