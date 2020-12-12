EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.54. EPR Properties posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 69%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $4.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.82 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in EPR Properties by 17.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 42,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 8.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 10.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPR opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.52. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $73.59.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

