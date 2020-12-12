EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 21.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $47.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

