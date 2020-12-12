EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 55.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,716,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,491 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,018,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,337 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,515,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,593,000 after acquiring an additional 857,127 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 603.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 379,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 325,358 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,587,000 after purchasing an additional 254,731 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

NEAR stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.