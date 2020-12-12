EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CDW by 96.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 564,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in CDW by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW opened at $130.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.