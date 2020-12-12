EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCK opened at $21.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $21.35.

