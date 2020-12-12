EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 620.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $87.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average is $59.06.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

